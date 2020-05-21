No Memorial Day ceremonies at local cemeteries, visits encouraged

–Memorial Day ceremonies will not be held at the Templeton Cemetery or the Paso Robles District Cemetery. The Avenue of Flags will be displayed at the Paso Robles cemetery.

Both locations encourage family to visit the graves of their loved ones and to maintain social distancing when doing so.

The Faces of Freedom Veteran’s Memorial in Atascadero has also canceled Memorial Day ceremonies.

The Templeton Cemetery is located at 100 Templeton Cemetery Road, Paso Robles. The Paso Robles District Cemetery is located at 5 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles.

