Nomad John Sears, who calls himself ‘Mule’, arrested by CHP

–John Cheney Sears, a nomadic man who calls himself “Mule” and travels the state with mules, was arrested Thursday by the California Highway Patrol.

Sears, 72, was traveling south towards Paso Robles on G14, between Mission San Antonio and Lake Nacimiento for about three hours with his mules, Little Girl and Ethel.

“We were walking along G14 toward Paso Robles and CHP cruiser pulled up alongside, he’d been getting calls that we were walking in the road,” says Sears. “He asked me to do a favor and not walk on the road. My reply was that I have a right to walk on the road. I am not breaking any laws and I will continue to do so for the simple reason to repeat myself that I have the right to and there was no alternative to G14.”

“At that point, he left. We walked 10-15 minutes and he returned with another officer in another cruiser. He stopped in front of me, got out of his cruiser and told me I could not walk on the road. I was walking as far to the edge as possible. There was plenty of room for a passing motorist, slowing his automobile to an appropriate speed to pass us and they were doing so with no problem.”

“We bantered back and forth for a good period of time, then the officer finally said if I come back again you will be arrested and your animals will be impounded. He then left with his fellow officer.”

“Well now, what was I to do? There was no side roads to take off on, there was nothing but G14. and there was no cell phone service to call for assistance. we had no choice to stand there to hell freeze over or to continue to walk to pr on G14. so we did just that.”

“About 10 minutes more the officer then returned got out of his cruiser approached me, stepped in front of me and said I was under arrest. He asked me to put my hands behind my back which I did, then handcuffed me, took me to his cruiser, opened the door, asked me get inside, which I did. I offered absolutely no resistance.”

“I was not charged with walking on the highway because I had every right to be there. I have been charged with obstruction resisting arrest which I did not resist arrest.”

CHP arrested Sears and he was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on California Penal Code, 148(A), resisting arrest. His bond was set at $5,000. CHP was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

He was released from jail and is set to appear on March 23, 2020, at 8 a.m. in the San Luis Obispo Courthouse, annex room 220, at 1050 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, Calif., 93408.

His two traveling companions were being held at San Luis Obispo Animal Services. Sears created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the mules’ release. He quickly exceeded his goal, raising $500, and has the funds needed.

Sears’ travels throughout the Western U.S. have been documented for decades by newspapers and media reports. He tends to travel south toward San Diego for the winter months, and north past Sacramento for the summer months. He documents some of his travels on a website, https://3mules.com/.

“We are mules,” says Sears. “We are from the outside. We live outside all day, every day. Where are we going? Nowhere. We’re here: the outside, the web of life, the beautiful earth, a place like no other. We have come to this place, a place of golden sparkling light, a place for anybody and everybody. Give your faith, hope, and energy to this place at which time you connect to it and receive the magic and endless possibility of infinity. As you walk in this place with these mules you spread the awareness that this beautiful earth, like no other, can only be protected by the way we live one day at a time”

A movie about Sears, “Mule – Living on the Outside” is a documentary of his journies in progress.

