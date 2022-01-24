Nomination period open for ‘Roblan of the Year’

Nominations due by Friday, Feb. 9

– Once a year, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce recognizes someone who has made a difference to improve Paso Robles. Nominate an upstanding citizen of Paso Robles for Roblan of the year by Friday, Feb. 9. The Roblan of the Year will be honored at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala on Saturday, May 7, at Rava Wines.

Criteria:

Must be a past Roblan of the Month, and not a past Roblan of the Year

A significant contributor to Paso Robles through community service, community action, philanthropy, or other ongoing community outreach

The nominee must have lived in the greater Paso Robles area for at least five years

Community involvement must not be based solely upon their contributions of employment-related responsibilities

Notes from the chamber:

Only completed forms will be accepted

Have a variety of supporters write letters or sign one letter on the nominee’s behalf documenting their service and dedication to Paso Robles

Click here for the nomination form.

Return the nomination form:

Mail/in-person: Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce/Attn: Roblan of the Year Committee

1225 Park Street, Paso Robles, CA 93465

1225 Park Street, Paso Robles, CA 93465 Fax: 805-238-0527

Email: gina@pasorobleschamber.com

For questions about the nomination process or for information on past honorees for the month and/or year, contact the chamber office at (805) 238-0506 or email events@pasorobleschamber.com.

