Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Nomination period open for ‘Roblan of the Year’ 

Posted: 7:12 am, January 24, 2022

roblan of the yearNominations due by Friday, Feb. 9

– Once a year, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce recognizes someone who has made a difference to improve Paso Robles. Nominate an upstanding citizen of Paso Robles for Roblan of the year by Friday, Feb. 9. The Roblan of the Year will be honored at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala on Saturday, May 7, at Rava Wines.

Criteria:

  • Must be a past Roblan of the Month, and not a past Roblan of the Year
  • A significant contributor to Paso Robles through community service, community action, philanthropy, or other ongoing community outreach
  • The nominee must have lived in the greater Paso Robles area for at least five years
  • Community involvement must not be based solely upon their contributions of employment-related responsibilities

 

Notes from the chamber:

  • Only completed forms will be accepted
  • Have a variety of supporters write letters or sign one letter on the nominee’s behalf documenting their service and dedication to Paso Robles

 

Click here for the nomination form.

Return the nomination form:

  • Mail/in-person: Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce/Attn: Roblan of the Year Committee
    1225 Park Street, Paso Robles, CA 93465
  • Fax: 805-238-0527
  • Email: gina@pasorobleschamber.com

 

For questions about the nomination process or for information on past honorees for the month and/or year, contact the chamber office at (805) 238-0506 or email events@pasorobleschamber.com.

 

 

