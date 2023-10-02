Nominations open for outstanding philanthropist of the year award

Honorees will be celebrated during the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15

– The San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has announced a call for nominations for the local AFP 2023 Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year award. This award seeks to honor individuals, families, businesses, or foundations that have demonstrated exceptional generosity, civic responsibility, and a commitment to charitable giving within San Luis Obispo County.

Nominees for the award should have a proven track record of making a positive impact through direct financial support and inspiring others to take leadership roles in philanthropy. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to our community’s betterment and celebrates those whose benevolence encourages charitable actions by others.

Past recipients of the award include notable figures such as Clifford Clark, Bert and Candee Forbes, Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust and trustee Howard Carroll, Joan Gellert-Sargen, and the Bank of America Foundation. Additionally, the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy and President’s Award categories have recognized promising young philanthropists and community leaders.

The honorees will be celebrated during the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the picturesque La Lomita Ranch.

AFP SLO County welcomes nominations for philanthropists who have made a significant impact on San Luis Obispo County. To nominate an individual or organization for this prestigious recognition, please complete the nomination form available here.

Nominees should be residents of San Luis Obispo County and exemplify a deep commitment to supporting multiple nonprofit organizations. Generosity is not solely measured by financial contributions, as dedication, volunteer service, and community involvement also play pivotal roles in the selection process, according to the organization.

All nominations should include at least one letter of recommendation and will be reviewed by a nominations committee composed of former AFP board members, ensuring a fair and impartial evaluation.

Past nominations will be considered only if resubmitted for the current award cycle. Awardees will receive two tickets to the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, click here. Sponsorship opportunities are available here.

