Nonprofit announces new director of multifamily housing development

Katherine Aguilar to fill key position

– People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has appointed a Director of Multifamily Housing Development: Katherine Aguilar.

Originally from the San Fernando Valley, Aguilar brings a background in affordable housing development to PSHHC. In the new position, she works with the chief real estate development officer to prospect, secure approvals, fund, and complete the construction of new affordable multifamily housing on the Central Coast.

Prior to joining the organization, Aguilar worked at LA Family Housing, Abode Communities, California Home Builders, and the Housing Authority of the County of Los Angeles where she secured project entitlements, financing, and monitored construction of a diverse range of affordable housing developments.

“Katherine’s leadership and expertise will continue to expand People’s capacity as a responsive, community-based developer producing housing opportunities where it is most needed,” said PSHH CEO and President Ken Trigueiro, “We are excited about the possibilities her talents will undoubtedly bring to our organization and the communities we serve.”

Aguilar says she is passionate about providing a holistic approach to development. She is a LISC AmeriCorps Alumni, participated in the LISC Housing Development Training Institutes, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and a Master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning – both from UCLA. She loves numbers and is an avid runner, completing various half-marathons and the LA Marathon from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica Pier.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org.

