Nonprofit announces new family planning clinic locator

New tool helps people find health services in their area

– The Center for Health and Prevention Clinics, a program of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), provides free to low-cost family planning services and reproductive/sexual health services to men, women, teen, and undocumented individuals. With locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, the clinics are part of a network of family planning clinics delivering the highest national standards of care to clients across 50 states.

The clinics provide essential preventative health services and education. These services include; HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and PEP, breast, cervical, and testicular cancer screening; and screening for smoking, drug and alcohol use, mental health, and intimate partner violence. All methods of birth control, pregnancy testing and counseling, STI testing and treatment, HIV and Hep C testing and counseling, colposcopy, cryotherapy, and menopausal services are also available. These services are voluntary, confidential, and provided regardless of one’s ability to pay. For many clients, these clinics are their only ongoing source of healthcare. The clinics are ADA accessible and have bilingual/bicultural staff.

The new Family Planning Clinic Locator tool can help people find services in their area. It is available here: https://opa-fpclinicdb.hhs.gov/

For those with a website, a locator widget is available at https://opa-fpclinicdb.hhs.gov/host-this-tool

