Nonprofit celebrates 12 years, welcomes new board members

– Local nonprofit Must! Charities celebrates its 12th anniversary while welcoming two new members, Lori Bickel and Maeve Pesquera, to its executive board.

Since its establishment, Must! Charities has been dedicated to revolutionizing philanthropy in the northern region of San Luis Obispo County, emphasizing collective giving and strategic investment in the community.

“The past 12 years have flown by,” said Founding Executive Director of Must! Charities Becky Gray, “In that time, we have experienced the incredible power of collective giving that has changed the trajectory of nonprofits in our community and positively impacted thousands of lives. But we are just scratching the surface on the potential of what can transpire… we’ve got more work to do.”

The addition of Lori Bickel and Maeve Pesquera to the board of directors strengthens Must! Charities’ capacity to effect positive change, according to the nonprofit.

“We are honored to welcome our new board members, whose passion and leadership undoubtedly strengthen our organization’s capacity to make a meaningful difference,” added Becky Gray. “Their diverse perspectives and invaluable contributions are already further propelling our efforts to build a brighter future for our community.”

Lori Bickel, a returning board member, highlighted the organization’s impactful model in addressing community needs.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve on the board again,” said Lori Bickel. “I’ve seen firsthand how the Must! model benefits donors, supports and energizes nonprofits, and moves the needle to address the critical concerns of our communities in San Luis Obispo County.”

Maeve Pesquera, new to the board, brings extensive experience in philanthropy and business strategy, aiming to further Must! Charities’ vision and impact.

“Must! Charities and their model have a profound impact on the hearts, hands and minds of our beloved region,” said Pesquera. “I am honored to participate in furthering their vision and impact.”

“Trust-based philanthropy is about showing up as donors with more than dollars,” added Gray. “We are actively engaged and value the overall health and well-being of the organizations we invest in so that they are better positioned to serve our communities in the best way possible.”

100% of the overhead at Must! Charities is covered by the executive board and a few private donors so that 100% of community giving dollars are invested directly into projects, according to the nonprofit.

For further information, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

