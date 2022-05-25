Nonprofit hires new director of multifamily housing development

Sara Erickson fills key position

– This month People’s Self-Help Housing appointed a new director of Multifamily Housing Development (MHD), Sara Erickson. Erickson brings over 20 years of experience in real estate development, finance, and community building. As the director of MHD, she will oversee the nonprofit’s affordable housing development team who is responsible for the affordable multifamily housing pipeline throughout all phases of development, beginning with acquisition through to permanent operations.

Erickson began her career as an asset manager in private equity commercial real estate investment at Somera Capital Partners and then worked as a project developer at Sansome Pacific Properties. She later transitioned to affordable housing development in 2015, working for multiple affordable housing developers, including Christian Church Homes, Resources for Community Development, and Charities Housing.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to welcome Sara to the team,” says PSHH Chief Real Estate Development Officer Veronica Garcia, “PSHH is committed to furthering investments and opportunity on the Central Coast as a community-based developer/partner. Erickson’s home ties to Santa Barbara County and her personal experiences with housing insecurities will amplify our efforts to deepen community ties while providing enriched housing services throughout the Central Coast.”

Erickson has an extensive career with housing advocacy, with extended involvement with organizations such as: Housing California, Non-Profit Housing Association, Corporation for Supportive Housing, NeighborWorks America, East Bay Housing Organization, SPUR (Planning & Urban Research), Urban Land Institute, Build it Green, Destination Home, and SV@Home.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Erickson says she is especially excited to return to her hometown to roll up her sleeves and work to address housing needs for the Central Coast. She has a heart for service and an extensive history of volunteerism, board involvement, and community engagement with organizations throughout California, including: the Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Isla Vista Elementary School, the United States Green Building Council, Commercial Real Estate Women, Habitat for Humanity – East Bay, and much more.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing, visit pshhc.org.

Advertisement

Related