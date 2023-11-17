Nonprofit hosting Christmas Hope fundraiser at Park Cinemas

Event to include food, music, an auction, and a screening of the movie ‘Polar Express’

– Resilient Souls, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of trauma abuse and exploitation, is set to host the Christmas Hope fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event promises an evening of entertainment, featuring fun, food, music, an auction, and a screening of the movie “Polar Express” at Park Cinemas, located at 1100 Pine Street, Paso Robles.

The charitable initiative specifically targets the San Luis Obispo communities, aiming to raise funds for families affected by trauma abuse, exploitation, domestic violence, and complex post-traumatic stress (PTS) survivors.

Resilient Souls focuses on providing aftercare and support to survivors, emphasizing the importance of building a compassionate community for their care and restoration.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.parkcinemas.com.

For those looking to contribute, donations can be made by contacting (833) 322-1920 or visiting www.resilientsouls.org.

The organization is also actively seeking volunteers. Interested individuals can join Resilient Souls to assist in various capacities.

Opportunities for volunteers include participating in fundraising planning committee meetings and assisting in sorting and repackaging Christmas Care Packages for local restorative homes and families affected by trauma abuse, exploitation, domestic violence, and complex PTS survivors. The volunteering period is scheduled from Nov. 27 through Dec. 12, with specific times to be announced.

Volunteers are also encouraged to help during the Dec. 8 event at Park Cinemas, Paso Robles, where assistance is needed for set-up, clean-up, running the silent auction, and collecting or donating items for the fundraising campaign. Those interested in volunteering or joining the committee can contact info@resilientsouls.org.

