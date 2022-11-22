Nonprofit raising funds for children of vineyard workers

Goal is to raise $75,000 by Nov. 29 for scholarship fund

– The Vineyard Team non-profit grower group is raising money to provide academic opportunities to children of vineyard and winery workers through the Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $75,000 by Nov. 29.

Since the Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship began in 2015, 98% of recipients have been first-generation college students. First-generation students have more barriers when it comes to attaining higher education – they cannot ask their parents how to navigate the system, budgets are often tight, and they can feel guilty for leaving their families, according to the Vineyard Team.

Here is how a donation makes a difference:

$500 = A semester’s worth of books

$1,000 = About one three-unit college course

$5,000 = One semester of college tuition

Donations will make it possible for working families to send their children to two-year colleges, four-year universities, and trade schools.

Visit www.vineyardteam.org/scholarship to donate today.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media