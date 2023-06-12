Nonprofit receives grant to support local garden-based education

One Cool Earth provides garden-based education at 29 Central Coast public schools

– One Cool Earth has announced that it has received a grant award of $5,000 from the Robert H. Janssen Foundation Youth & Youth Sports Fund to provide garden-based education at 29 public schools across the Central Coast.

The purpose of this school garden program is to “engage all students in hands-on, experiential learning as well as to connect schools to their communities.” Funds from the Janssen Foundation grant supported the nonprofit’s garden educators as they lead lessons in areas such as environmental science, nutrition, ecology, soil science, and renewability.

Students in partner schools are introduced to new fruits and vegetables they may not have tried before, encouraging them to eat healthier and take home produce grown in their school gardens for their families to sample as well.

The San Luis Obispo Community Foundation is a public trust established to assist donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to meet the changing needs and interests of the community. The Robert H. Janssen Foundation is held at the SLO Community Foundation.

About One Cool Earth

One Cool Earth is a San Luis Obispo County non-profit that partners with 29 local schools to teach science education in outdoor learning laboratories. Its mission is to create thriving school gardens that grow happy, healthy, and smart youth across the Central Coast.

