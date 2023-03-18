Nonprofit support center hosting roundtable for youth services

Meeting will be held via Zoom March 29

– Nonprofit support center, Spokes for Nonprofits, is inviting representatives from youth service organizations in San Luis Obispo County to participate in its upcoming “mission-alike” roundtable on March 29 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.

Spokes is calling on representatives from organizations that provide services to at-risk youth, education, recreational services, the arts, or in other ways. The 75-minute facilitated discussion will not be a presentation, but an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to network and discuss common challenges.

Michael Simkins, CEO of Spokes for Nonprofits, said the roundtables aim to “provide an opportunity for nonprofit organizations in the same sector to network and discuss common challenges. It’s a chance to share resources and collaborate for the common good.”

Participation is free, and up to two representatives from the same organization may participate.

Registration is required, and interested organizations can visit the Spokes Event Calendar at https://bit.ly/spokesevents to register.

Spokes for Nonprofits has been supporting nonprofits since 1996, providing consulting services, online resources, roundtables, workshops, and other events to help them achieve their goals.

Share To Social Media