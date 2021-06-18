Nonstop flight service begins from SLO to both San Diego and Portland

This is the first time the San Luis Obispo region will have nonstop access to Oregon

–On Thursday, Alaska Airlines launched nonstop service between San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) and both San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Portland International Airport (PDX). Flight AS 2080 is scheduled to depart San Luis Obispo for Portland at 5:20 p.m. and AS 3453 leaves San Luis Obispo bound for San Diego at 5:40 p.m.

“San Luis Obispo offers the perfect mix of stunning outdoor locales, acclaimed food and wine, and a vibrant cultural scene, and we’re proud to better connect the beautiful Central Coast with San Diego and Portland,” said Alaska Airlines’ Director of Station Operations for California Danny Flores. “We look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning service.”

This is the first time the San Luis Obispo region will have nonstop access to Oregon. Alaska Airlines had begun daily flights to San Diego in January 2020 but service was paused during the pandemic. Additionally, Alaska Airlines provides double-daily service between San Luis Obispo and its hub in Seattle.

“This is a great day for Central Coast travelers,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “San Diego and Portland are fantastic locations to explore, and the new service also provides increased access to Alaska Airlines’ extensive route network and its ‘oneworld’ partner destinations. These new flights make it easier than ever to reach Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, and more—all from San Luis Obispo.”

“Visit SLO CAL is proud of its partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and Alaska Airlines,” said Chuck Davison, president and CEO of Visit SLO CAL. “We are grateful for the continued support from our SLO CAL lodging community, which has invested millions of dollars over the past five years into securing these pivotal air service routes. We are excited to welcome visitors on these new, nonstop flights from Portland and San Diego. As we expand accessibility to SLO CAL through new air service, we create opportunities for new visitors and our local business economy, increasing the resident quality of life in our region.”

Alaska Airlines will operate both daily flights on 76-seat Embraer E175 planes, which offer three classes of seating: first, premium, and economy. Flights between SBP and PDX are approximately 2 hours; flights between SBP and SAN take just over an hour. Tickets for both routes are on sale now at alaskaair.com. Or for more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

