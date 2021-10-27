Nonstop flights to LAX resume from San Luis Obispo

Popular flights were paused during the pandemic

– United Airlines will once again connect San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Twice-daily nonstop flights between the two cities will begin Nov. 1.

“We are delighted to see this connectivity return,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports. “These convenient flights to LAX are resuming right as international travel is opening back up, and having twice-daily nonstop flights from SBP will make it easier for our community to reach their destination of choice—and avoid the inconvenient drive to LA.”

United had offered this popular route for years but paused flights during the pandemic. The airline also provides nonstop service from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN).

United Airlines will operate both flights on 50-seat Canadair Regional Jets, and the short flight is schedule to take just over an hour. Tickets are on sale now at united.com.

For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

