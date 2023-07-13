Norma Moye honored with surprise 90th birthday bash

Moye has been serving Paso Robles for over three decades

– It is not easy to catch Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye “off guard” or unaware but she admits that this week’s surprise party did just that! What was supposed to be the monthly Main Street Association Board of Directors meeting turned into an impromptu surprise 90th birthday party for Moye. Board of Directors President Jeffry Wiesinger led a team of main street volunteers, especially Sharon Foster, to create an amazing celebration at his restaurant Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ next door to the main street office on Monday.

The meeting time of 6 p.m. was approaching. No one had shown up. Moye was getting annoyed since she reminded everyone with calls and emails since a guest speaker was scheduled and she had planned dinner for board members at Jeffry’s before the meeting. So, she was alone. Everyone was late.

Then a couple of Jeff’s guys came to the office to escort her next door to have dinner. Nope, she did not want to! Jeff adds, ‘Keeping a secret from her is no easy task. She said, “I could tell something was up. I could see it in their eyes.”

They said, “Let’s go next door, we want to show you something!” Her curiosity took over, so she followed them. Much to her delight she was greeted with applause, cheers, and the happy birthday song by board members, close friends, and volunteers. Wine glasses were raised to toast her. Jeff had prepared a Hawaiian dinner. Jeff adds, “It was an honor and a privilege to host her birthday party at my restaurant.”

The timing was perfect, a full week after the big family celebration. The location near her office on Norma’s Way down Norma’s Alley was even more appropriate. Jeff adds, “I believe that Norma’s commitment for over 30 years has created our thriving downtown Paso Robles business district.” Norma is not often speechless. As the evening drew to a close, she walked among her downtown family, greeting them with hugs, kisses, then returning to her seat; blowing kisses saying, “I love you all.”