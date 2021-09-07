Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 8, 2021
North County four-chamber mixer happening Wednesday 

Posted: 6:00 am, September 7, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton and San Miguel Chambers to meet at Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles

–Members of the North County community are invited to attend the 9th Annual North County Membership Mixer co-hosted by four area chambers of commerce: Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel and Templeton. This dynamic event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Broken Earth Winery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The goal of this North County Membership Mixer is to come together to celebrate all the communities that make up the North County and provide an opportunity for businesses to network and gain a wider connection of support.

Join in for an evening of building new relationships and celebrating the North County business community featuring local wines and small bites by area hospitality partners.

There is no cost to attend, but due to COVID-19 protocols, you must register in advance.

For more information, contact the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce office at (805) 238-0506.

