North County Athlete of the Week

Player: Eagle Austin Marquart

School: Templeton High School

Sport: Football

Coach’s comment: Austin Marquart is team captain. In the game against Liberty he played running back for the first time in his life and carried the ball 23 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. He leads defense and so far in two games the opposing team tried to run away from his side of the line. He is our leader and one of, if not, the hardest worker on the team.

All coaches at North County high schools are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

