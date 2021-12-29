North County basketball update

Greyhounds play the Atascadero Christmas Classic

– The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Montclair in overtime (50-43) late Tuesday afternoon at the Atascadero Christmas Classic.

Stevie Waiters scored 20 points in the game. He led an 18-2 second quarter run to get Atascadero back in the game. They trailed 7-0 at the outset, but led 25-19 at the half.

The Cavaliers clawed back and tied the game 41-41 to force overtime. The Greyhounds missed four consecutive free throws in OT which hurt their chances. Atascadero is now 9-3 for the season.

The Atascadero Greyhounds will play Arroyo Grande at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The Greyhounds are 9-3.

The Templeton Eagles are 6-7. Templeton beat Orcutt Academy 66-31. The Eagles will play Paso Robles at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, Hanford beat Paso Robles 70-31. The Bearcats fall to 1-13 for the season.

Eight high school boys are taking part, although Bishop Amat dropped out because of COVID issues. Wednesday’s games will be the final round for the boys basketball tournament at Atascadero High School.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement