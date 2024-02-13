North County city seeking proposals for holiday lighting display

– The City of Atascadero has announced a request for proposals to design and install holiday lights in the trees in the historic downtown Atascadero Sunken Gardens Park. This is a unique opportunity to decorate the Sunken Gardens area to include holiday type lighting that transforms the park into a festive environment and bringing back what was in place seven years ago when the trees were adorned with holiday lights.

Interested parties are invited to submit their written proposal by Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. that will feature holiday designs that will complement Historical City Hall as the backdrop during the holiday season.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the design, installation, maintenance, removal, packaging and transport of all holiday lighting features. The lighting will remain the property of the contractor. The city intends to award the contract for an initial one-year term, with the option to extend the term in two-year increments two times for a total of a possible term of five years.

There will be a voluntary, pre-bid site visit on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at City Hall, located at 6500 Palma Ave., for interested firms to attend. This is an opportunity to view the area and ask questions of city staff.

For more information or clarification, contact Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490 or view the request for proposal on the city website at https://www.atascadero.org/bids-rfps.

