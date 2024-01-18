North County couple indicted for fentanyl overdose fatality

– Jessica Leigh Alalia, a 30-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arraigned Wednesday on charges outlined in a federal grand jury indictment. The indictment alleges that Alalia knowingly distributed fentanyl, leading to a fatal overdose in May of 2023, as reported by multiple sources.

Alalia, also known as Jessica Mitchell, was taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently arraigned the following day on an eight-count indictment, according to reports.

Her boyfriend, Damian Naudh Lagunas-Garcia, 37, also of Paso Robles, faced arraignment on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this month.

The indictment specifically accuses Alalia of intentionally distributing fentanyl on May 6, 2023, resulting in the death of an individual identified in court documents as “R.S.”

Additionally, the indictment claims that from January 2023 to August of the same year, Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. They allegedly utilized their Paso Robles residence for storing, packing, and facilitating the distribution of narcotics, according to a report by KEYT.

Both Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. A trial has been scheduled for Mar. 12.

