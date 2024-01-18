Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 18, 2024
You are here: Home » Crime » North County couple indicted for fentanyl overdose fatality
  • Follow Us!

North County couple indicted for fentanyl overdose fatality 

Posted: 7:06 am, January 18, 2024 by News Staff

arrest stock photo– Jessica Leigh Alalia, a 30-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arraigned Wednesday on charges outlined in a federal grand jury indictment. The indictment alleges that Alalia knowingly distributed fentanyl, leading to a fatal overdose in May of 2023, as reported by multiple sources.

Alalia, also known as Jessica Mitchell, was taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently arraigned the following day on an eight-count indictment, according to reports.

Her boyfriend, Damian Naudh Lagunas-Garcia, 37, also of Paso Robles, faced arraignment on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this month.

The indictment specifically accuses Alalia of intentionally distributing fentanyl on May 6, 2023, resulting in the death of an individual identified in court documents as “R.S.”

Additionally, the indictment claims that from January 2023 to August of the same year, Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. They allegedly utilized their Paso Robles residence for storing, packing, and facilitating the distribution of narcotics, according to a report by KEYT.

Both Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. A trial has been scheduled for Mar. 12.

Click here to read more details on KEYT. 

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.