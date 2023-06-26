North County dog rescue saves over 60 dogs in its first year

Atascadero-based dog rescue continues its mission with an upcoming fundraiser

– Since opening in April 2022, Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption in Atascadero has rescued and rehomed over 60 dogs. Each of these dogs was rescued from a high-risk situation, sheltered in a loving environment as part of the family, and eventually placed in their forever home.

Novy’s Ark’s success stories include Raisin, a 9-ounce puppy found alone on the side of the road. Hopes for his survival were slim, but an Ark volunteer fostered him for weeks, bottle feeding Raisin while he spent his time in an incubator nestled in with a litter of orphaned kittens.

Moose, a 75-pound Great Dane, was another victory. Discovered in tremendous pain after being hit by a car, rescuers quickly realized that Moose was unwilling to leave his spot on the side of the freeway because he was protecting another dog who was unable to move. These are just two of the many dogs once in jeopardy of euthanasia who now live happily in their forever homes because of Novy’s Ark’s work.

Sangria Soirée & Art Auction

The effort to fund the rescue’s work carries on with Sangria Soirée & Art Auction: A Benefit for Novy’s Ark. Hosted by Saucelito Canyon on Sunday, July 16, ticket holders can partake in sangria, snacks, and listen to live music. There will also be a silent auction of unique art pieces.

Visit www.novysark.org to purchase event tickets or make a donation.

Share To Social Media