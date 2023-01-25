North County emergency team assists with winter storm response

– Members of the North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team, most often simply referred to as CERT, responded to assist the city of Paso Robles during the January winter storm. CERT team members were available to assist in sandbagging, traffic management, and logistical support of other city functions.

CERT is a national program sponsored locally by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services with standardized training provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There are approximately 2,400 sponsored programs across the country with more than 600,000 trained volunteers.

Each local volunteer had completed CERT Basic Training, a 20-hour course in which they receive training in emergency management fundamentals, basic first aid, fire extinguisher use, search and rescue techniques, hazardous materials, and disaster psychology. Most of the volunteers had also attended supplemental classes in flood response, traffic and crowd management, and emergency radio communications.

The North San Luis Obispo County CERT program is offering its next basic training class at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street in downtown Paso Robles. Click here for more information about joining the next session.

