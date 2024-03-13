North County firefighters complete fundraiser stair climb

Event, considered the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition, symbolizes the arduous journey faced by blood cancer patients

– A team of firefighters from Atascadero have successfully completed the 2024 Firefighter Stairclimb, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services recently announced on its Facebook page.

The Firefighter Stairclimb, held at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle, involves ascending 69 floors, totaling 1,356 steps and 788 feet of vertical elevation. This event, considered the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition, symbolizes the arduous journey faced by blood cancer patients.

All funds raised from the event are directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, supporting efforts to find cures for blood cancers. Over $25 million has been raised through this event to date, with every dollar contributing to research and patient services.

Donations to support the Atascadero Team are still being accepted through this link.

