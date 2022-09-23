North County football teams to play home games this weekend

Bearcats play Lompoc Braves tonight at War Memorial

– All three North County High School football teams are at home this weekend. After four games on the road, the Paso Robles Bearcats (3-1) finally play at War Memorial Stadium Friday night.

It’s their first home game of the season. Despite their schedule, the Bearcats are 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the Mountain League. Friday night may be their biggest challenge of the season. They’re hosting the Lompoc Braves (4-0.)

Last week, the Bearcats beat Righetti 31-6 in Santa Maria. Their only loss this season was their opening game when they lost 35-0 at Kingsburg. Then, they beat Atascadero 35-21, and Monache 42-15. Their victory over Righetti was their first conference game.

Friday night’s game against Lompoc is their second in the Mountain League. The Lompoc Braves beat the Arroyo Grande Eagles last weekend 42-37. The AG Eagles outscored the Braves 21-14 in the final quarter, but Lompoc held on for the victory.

That game was much closer than their first three victories: 51-12 over Agoura; 54-7 over Pioneer Valley; and 62-7 over Cabrillo. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium on Spring and 24th Streets in Paso Robles.

The Atascadero Greyhounds (2-3) also have a challenging game Friday night. The Greyhounds host San Luis Obispo (4-1.) The Greyhounds are coming off two remarkable come-from-behind victories.

On Sept. 10, they beat Everette Alvarez in Salinas 42-36 in overtime. Last Friday, they beat Santa Maria 28-24. In the most recent game, Junior QB Kane Cooks completed 8-16 passes for 84 yards. Kane also rushed 9 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Trey Cooks ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Tigers lost to Arroyo Grande 26-14. They’ve won their other four games by a wide margin. They are the favorite to win the Ocean League.

The Templeton Eagles (3-1) are home Friday against Santa Maria (2-3). The Saints are the Eagles’ first conference opponent. Last Friday, the Eagles beat West Bakersfield 37-7 at home. Eagles running back Landen Miller rushed for 229 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries. He averaged 17.6 yards per carry. On defense, Junior Johnny Peschong led the team with 12 tackles. Eagles Coach Don Crow says, “I expect the Saints to come out swinging. They need a victory to stay in the hunt for the league championship.”

Kick-off for all three games will be at 7 p.m. Friday night.

