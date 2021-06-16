World of Pinot Noir Technical Symposium returns in hybrid format

Baker Wine & Grape Analysis teams up with event

–The World of Pinot Noir Technical Symposium returns today, featuring a new hybrid format with three professional lab services. The annual symposium has evolved and winemakers will gather in four winemaking locations – San Luis Obispo, Sonoma, the Willamette Valley, and the Great Lakes of Michigan to analyze wines, discuss challenges of the 2020 vintage and learn from each other. The four pods will all be connected virtually to meet as a group.

The women-owned business and team at Baker Wine & Grape Analysis is providing WOPN Tech attendees an analysis of all wines for the annual technical discussion. The team of six includes Dr. Brenda Baker, owner and TTB Certified Chemist; Heather Mikelonis, operations manager; Sherrie Holzer, lab chemist and TTB Certified Chemist; Rebecca Chapman, lab chemist and TTB Certified Chemist; Amy Freeman, lab technician and TTB Certified Chemist; and Barb McFadden, bookkeeper. Each member of the Baker team brings a unique skillset and specialty as they pride themselves on exceptional customer service and a spectrum of fast, efficient analysis.

Partnering with San Luis Obispo-based lab Tastry and North County-based Twin Arbor Labs the collective of these three professional lab services provides the analysis and tests needed for the wine samples discussed during the WOPN Tech Symposium. The partnership among the three labs – BWGA, Tastry, and Twin Arbor Labs – gives winemakers attending WOPN’s Tech symposium a complete analysis as they discuss challenges of the 2020 harvest from the vineyard to processing and fermenting.

“Our team is excited to partner with World of Pinot Noir and be a part of the camaraderie and discussions among winemakers at this event.” said Dr. Baker. “The collaboration among the winemaking community and thirst for knowledge is a testament to the quality of wines each are producing. We look forward to being part of this think tank of experts.”

After the success of World of Pinot Noir’s month-long virtual event in March, WOPN organizers say they are excited to bring the Technical Symposium back to the winemakers who look forward to this event every year.

“We are optimistic that tech will be a great way to reunite our winemaking colleagues and friends after a yearlong hiatus of in-person events,” said Karen Steinwachs, WOPN board member of Seagrape Cellars and Buttonwood Farm Winery.

Save the date for the World of Pinot Noir’s return to The Ritz-Carlton, Bacara in Santa Barbara, March 3-5, 2022.

