North County LGBTQ+ Youth Group meeting March 31 

Posted: 6:44 am, March 18, 2023 by News Staff

Atascadero Teen Center Collaborates with GALA Pride and Diversity Center to host

–The Atascadero Teen Center and GALA Pride and Diversity Center are collaborating to host a North County LGBTQ Youth Group. The event will take place on Friday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colony Park Community Center in Atascadero.

The group is open to middle and high school-aged LGBTQ+ students, who will have the opportunity to find community, share ideas about what they want this space to be, and plan future meetings.

For any questions, interested parties can email the youth director at GALA Pride and Diversity Center at youth@galacc.org.

This event aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ youth to connect with others and discuss their experiences.

 

