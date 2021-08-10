North County man killed, Nipomo man arrested after head on collision

Nipomo man arrested on murder charges

–On Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., 72-year-old Glenn Howard Owens of Atascadero was driving a Mercedes van northbound on San Luis Bay Drive north of Avila Beach Drive. 31-year-old Patrick McDuffee of Nipomo was driving a Ford F-250 truck southbound on San Luis Bay Drive approaching Avila Beach Drive. Witnesses reported that McDuffee entered a curve in the roadway and crossed into the opposing northbound traffic lane directly into the path of Owens, causing the front end of the Ford truck to collide head-on with the Mercedes. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage. Glen Owens was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Susan Margaret Owens, the passenger in the Mercedes, was transported to Sierra Vista Medical Hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), San Luis Obispo Area is conducting the investigation and officers determined McDuffee was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. McDuffee was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail for 187 Penal Code (PC) – Murder.

