North County man to be tried for murder of full-term pregnant girlfriend

–Last Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ruled there was sufficient evidence for 33-year-old Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson to stand trial for two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of March 3, 2019, involving a vehicle pursuit through San Luis Obispo County. During that incident, the defendant carjacked a CHP vehicle and fled from Highway 46 near Templeton to an area north of San Simeon on Highway 101. After the defendant was apprehended, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check of his known residence near Heritage Ranch in Paso Robles. After arriving at the home, deputies discovered the body of Carrington Broussard (27) who was identified as Johnson’s full-term pregnant girlfriend.

Johnson is charged with the murder of Broussard and her full-term unborn child that was scheduled for c-section delivery the next day. If convicted of the murder charges and the special allegation of multiple murder victims, Johnson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The matter is next scheduled for an arraignment on the information, March 8, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by deputy district attorneys Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related