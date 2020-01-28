North County starts first Rotaract Club for 18-to-30-year-olds

–Three Rotary clubs in North County – Paso Robles, Paso Robles Sunrise and Atascadero – joined together recently to support the launch of the Rotaract Club of North San Luis Obispo County, which was certified last year.

The group has a current membership of 10 and plans to grow to over 20 by mid-2020.

Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. It is a great, low-cost way for young adults to be part of the Rotary family and focus on issues in the community that best fit their priorities. the club is committed to causes that support children and has already been involved with a number of community projects.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. Rotary and Rotaract members work side by side to take action through service.

Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. There are 35,000 Rotary Clubs around the world and over 16 million hours per year spent on projects to support local communities.

Rotary members believe in shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. More than 35,000 international clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, hygiene, help mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.

Anyone between the ages of 18-30, with a desire to meet people, give back to the community and have fun while doing it, please contact Mike Massey, local Rotaract Club President: mikeymassey33@gmail.com.

