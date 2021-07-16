North County Stroke Support Group meets at Twin Cities

-The North County Stroke Support Group is meeting in-person again at Twin Cities Community Hospital on third Monday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The next meeting is happening July 19. They meet to share information that is useful and relevant to stroke survivors and those that care for them. Anyone interested is invited to join with a willingness to share and be supportive of others in the group.

These meetings are supported and led by Tenet Health Central Coast and Twin Cities Community Hospital, which has been awarded a certificate of distinction for advanced certification as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission.

For more information regarding the North County Stroke Support Group, call 1-844-677-5932. Meetings take place at the Morgan Conference Center in Founders’ Pavilion on the Twin Cities Community Hospital campus (1220 Las Tablas Road in Templeton).

