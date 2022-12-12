North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision

19-year-old driver arrested

– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports.

Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.

The 16-year-old passenger, who was in the right front seat and reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries. His identity is not being released by authorities at this time.

Reports say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

While Messina was not injured, reports show he was arrested.

No further information is available at this time.

