North County Jewish community to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Services will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity

– Rabbi Meir Gordon, of Chabad of Paso Robles, says he knows that to engage members of the tribe, one often needs to lower the barriers of entry, sometimes beyond the institutional walls of the synagogue. On Rosh Hashanah–beginning this year at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15 and concluding after nightfall on Sunday, Sept. 17–synagogue prayers don’t just focus on the wellbeing of the Jews in the year ahead, but rather the entire world.

Chabad of Paso Robles is once again offering High Holiday services free of charge—with no membership or affiliation required—and welcomes the North County’s entire Jewish community to join, “in an effort to ensure that every Jewish person in the North County knows that they have a home for Rosh Hashanah, especially at this time when some may feel vulnerable,” says Chabad.

The services will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity—a key theme of Rosh Hashanah— and the sound of the shofar, the central observance of the holiday, which will be sounded on Sunday, Sept. 17. Other highlights include interactive and spirited services with songs and crowd participation; sermons; and community meals with all the traditional holiday staples, including apples dipped in honey and other sweet foods.

To accommodate those who might not be able to make it to formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, Chabad of Paso Robles is promoting a brief, open to all, short Rosh Hashanah experience that includes the primary observances of the holiday. “Shofar in the Park” will take place at Centennial Park in Paso Robles on Sept. 17, at 4 p.m.

“According to Jewish tradition the gates of heaven are open on the New Year, and G‑d accepts prayers from everyone,” said Rabbi Meir Gordon, “That serves as our inspiration to create Rosh Hashanah opportunities for everyone in the community.”

Beginning in 1953 the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, who is credited with orchestrating a post-Holocaust Jewish renaissance, launched a campaign encouraging every Jew to hear the sounding of the shofar, the core ritual of Rosh Hashanah, at synagogue or beyond. Today, scores of volunteers, across the world, will perform the shofar ritual on a busy metro street corner or in hospital rooms for those who could not attend synagogue.

“It’s going to be an amazing High Holiday season here in the North County,” Rabbi Meir said. “We’re looking forward to sharing the joys and blessings of the holidays and wish one and all a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year!”

For more information, contact Chabad of Paso Robles at (805) 635-8684, info@chabadpaso.com or visit ChabadPaso.com.

