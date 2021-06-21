North County volunteer counselors needed

Senior Peer Counseling program provides services to those individuals age 60 and over who are experiencing emotional distress

–Wilshire Community Services is a nonprofit that runs a Senior Peer Counseling program in San Luis Obispo County. They provide free counseling to seniors in the community. They have many clients and receive many referrals for North County and currently have just three counselors that serve that area.

Senior Peer Counseling (SPC) is a behavioral health program designed to provide early intervention counseling and supportive services to those individuals age 60 and over who are experiencing emotional distress involving such issues as health problems, grief, loss, caregiving, depression, anxiety, or family difficulties. Many of their clients are isolated and/or homebound, or lack transportation while others are simply unable to procure badly needed care and unable to obtain affordable behavioral health services.

Senior peer counselors are able to address these needs and provide critical care in the home, free of charge, for as long as necessary. Senior peer counseling was established in 1992 in SLO County and is precisely the type of effective intervention that is needed to better serve the older adults in the community.

Peer counseling is based on communication, empathy, and understanding. Bringing free mental health services to the client eliminates barriers to treatment and increases access to all. Counselors also offer resource connections to other community-based agencies in the area. The contribution of the program to the well-being of the county is best illustrated by the total number of volunteer hours.

In 2020 2,915 volunteer hours were recorded: 500 more hours than the year before. SPC removes barriers that are normally experienced by older adults attempting to access mental health care. The most common barriers include lack of transportation, mobility limitations, low-income/poor insurance coverage, and a lack of knowledge about resources. SPC provides services in the homes of clients at no charge. Bringing free mental health services to the client eliminates the barriers to treatment and increases access to all.

The program is in need of counselors in the North County, from Santa Margarita to San Miguel. Training provided – currently online and at your own pace. For more information call (805) 547-7025 ext 2216.

