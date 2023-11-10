North County winery supports Avila Beach surf therapy nonprofit

‘Wave of Hope’ sales campaign raises $30k toward surf therapy for veterans suffering from PTSD

– Hope Family Wines has announced that its recent “Wave of Hope” sales campaign raised $30,000 for Operation Surf, an Avila Beach-based nonprofit organization that provides surf therapy to injured U.S. military veterans, many of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The check was presented to Operation Surf this week.

“It is our privilege to support this local nonprofit that is having such a positive impact in the greater military veteran community,” said Austin Hope, owner and winemaker at Hope Family Wines. “Operation Surf’s programs are innovative, effective and full of heart. We cannot thank our customers and retail partners enough for helping us exceed our goals for this campaign.”

Hope Family Wines spans six brands that exemplify the world-class quality and diversity of Paso Robles: Austin Hope, Treana, Quest, Austin, Liberty School, and Troublemaker. During the two-month “Wave of Hope” campaign, $2 of every retail bottle sold of Troublemaker and Liberty School wines was directed to the donation fund.

In the words of Operation Surf, “Surfing is a form of healing that promotes wellness through nature-based therapy…Our mission is to channel the healing powers of the ocean to restore hope, renew purpose and revitalize community.”

Operation Surf’s curriculum-based programs aim to inspire injured military veterans to seek wellness in all aspects of their lives while providing the necessary resources, tools and peer-to-peer support to continue this mindset indefinitely.

“This partnership is a true testament to the care that my friend Chuck Hope and Hope Family Wines have, and to their commitment to helping others,” said Van Curaza, founder of Operation Surf. “We are so grateful for their generous gift and look forward to changing even more lives together, one wave at a time.”

