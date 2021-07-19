Famous sports stars from Paso Robles

Notable Roblans – Sports stars edition

–Paso Robles is no stranger to fame. And, in this series, the Paso Robles Daily News will explore some of the most, ‘Notable Roblans’ throughout history. In this edition, we will explore the athletes and sports stars that have called Paso Robles home or made an impact on Paso Robles.

Rusty Kuntz – Baseball

Russell Jay Kuntz is an American former Major League Baseball outfielder. He was born on Feb. 4, 1955, in Orange, Calif. to Chet and Willie Kuntz. The family moved from Orange to Wichita, Kansas when Rusty was young, then moved to Paso Robles, California a few years later. He attended Paso Robles High School California, where he played baseball, basketball, and football.

Sandy Koufax – Baseball

Sanford Koufax is an American former professional baseball left-handed pitcher. He pitched 12 seasons for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball from 1955 to 1966. After his retirement, Koufax spent much of his time on a ranch outside Paso Robles.

Jason Botts – Baseball

Jason Carl Botts is an American former professional baseball left fielder, designated hitter and first baseman. He played in Major League Baseball for the Texas Rangers, and in Nippon Professional Baseball for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. He was born in Paso Robles on July 26, 1980 and attended Paso Robles High School.

Hal Rhyne – Baseball

Hal Rhyne was a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates (1926–1927), Boston Red Sox (1929–1932) and Chicago White Sox (1933). He was born in Paso Robles in 1899. He is one of only two major leaguers to have been born in Paso Robles.

Andrea Baxter – Equestrian Competitor

Paso Robles’ Andrea Baxter of Twin Rivers Ranch is an international equestrian competitor. In 2008 Baxter moved to the East Coast to compete and train, where she gained knowledge working for and with Buck Davidson and Leslie Law. That same year, she finished 2nd in the CCI3* at Bromont in Quebec, Canada and qualified for the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Estrella. She went on to compete Estrella at multiple 3* events around the country and eventually made her CCI4* debut at Rolex Kentucky. Baxter and her current horse, Indy 500, have traveled around the USA and conquered the Rolex Kentucky CCI4*, finishing in 31st place. They most recently travelled abroad to England to compete at Burghley CCI4* and Blenheim CCI3* where they placed 25th in a highly competitive European field. Baxter has also made a name for herself as a successful breeder of event horses.

Chaunté Lowe – High Jump

Chaunté Lowe is a 4 time Olympian with 1 bronze medal. She is training for Olympics #5 right now after having a double mastectomy and chemotherapy for breast cancer at the age of 35. She is the current American indoor high jump record holder for more than 8 years. She has since moved away from Paso Robles but got her start at the annual Taco Bell track meets at Paso Robles High School. She is now cancer-free and ready for the 2021 Olympics.

Frank Minini – Football

Frank David Minini was an American football halfback who played three seasons in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was born in Paso Robles on Dec. 31, 1921. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 1947 NFL Draft. He played college football at San Jose State University and attended Paso Robles High School.

Josh Oliver – Football

Joshua Oliver is an American football tight end for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He played college football at San Jose State. He was born in Paso Robles on March 21, 1997 and attended Paso Robles High School.

Don Parish – Football

Donald Edward Parish was an American football linebacker. Parish played at Stanford where he was the Pop Warner Trophy winner in 1969. Parrish was drafted in the fourth round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He played three seasons for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos. On May 9, 2018, Parish died at the age of 70 in Paso Robles, California.

John Seedborg – Football

John Sherwood Seedborg was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Paso Robles. He is a former American football guard and kicker in the National Football League for the Washington Redskins. He played college football at Arizona State University and was drafted in the nineteenth round of the 1964 NFL Draft.

Mitchell Van Dyk – Football

Mitchell Owen Van Dyk is a former American football offensive tackle who was born in Paso Robles June 18, 1990. He played college football at Portland State University for the Portland State Vikings and was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft. Van Dyk has also been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and BC Lions.

Dennis Harrah – Football

Dennis Harrah was a former NFL Offensive Lineman who played 13 seasons for Los Angeles Rams. He now lives in Paso Robles with his wife Teresa. The couple owns Harrah Ranch in Paso Robles. Teresa Harrah has 25 years of experience in the fitness industry and was a certified personal trainer for 17 years. Teresa has owned and operated two fitness studios.

Terry Hoage – Football

Terry Hoage was a safety in the National Football League (NFL) for thirteen seasons during the 1980s and 1990s. Hoage played college football for the University of Georgia, and was recognized as an All-American. He played professionally for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. Hoage currently operates Terry Hoage Vineyards in Paso Robles.

Derrick Jasper – Football

Derrick Jasper was an assistant coach for Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team; former men’s basketball player for Kentucky Wildcats and UNLV Rebels.

Hampton John ‘Hamp’ Pool – Football

Hampton Pool was a football player, coach and scout who was part of two National Football League championship teams during his playing career and served as head coach for three professional teams. We was born in San Miguel in 1915 and went to Paso Robles High School.

This list compiles famous sports stars that are from Paso Robles or have ties to Paso Robles. Stay tuned for future installments of the ‘Notable Roblans’ series – to read about the most famous people from Paso Robles – for filmmakers, directors, writers, as well as sports heroes, local legends, and more. If you would like to suggest a Notable Roblan for our list, email skye@accesspublishing.com.

