State Park hosting Dunes Safety Day Nov. 18

‘Off Highway Vehicle Safety Week’ is next week

– The California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division and partners have announced the upcoming fall OHV Safety Week, taking place from Nov. 11 to 19. This semi-annual event promotes safe and responsible off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation across California’s dedicated OHV public lands. This year’s theme is “Be the Off-Road Hero,” and OHV enthusiasts can be heroes by following safety protocols and protecting the state’s natural resources.

“Being a hero usually exemplifies the best qualities in all of us,” said OHMVR Division Chief Callan McLaughlin. “To ‘Be the Off-Road Hero’ really means to be the example and set the standard for others to follow while recreating safely and responsibly in our beautiful off-highway vehicle areas.”

The fall OHV Safety Week provides an excellent opportunity for all riders, both experienced and newcomers, to enhance their knowledge, skills, and awareness of safe OHV practices by taking safety courses and following simple rules.

Training to be an “Off-Road Hero” starts with:

Be visible: Use a whip and flag, wear high-visibility clothing, and practice trail etiquette.

Suit up: Wear a properly fitted helmet, chest protector, knee guards, and all recommended safety equipment.

Train now for a better tomorrow: Take a free safety class, which can help you become a more experienced rider.

During this year’s OHV Safety Week, several state vehicular recreation areas (SVRAs) will host free safety training classes for OHV riders. Clay Pit, Carnegie, Heber Dunes, Ocotillo Wells, and Prairie City SVRAs will host several all-terrain vehicle (ATV) classes. Additionally, recreational OHV courses will also be available at Prairie City and Hungry Valley SVRAs. Dirt bike school classes will be available at Carnegie, Hollister Hills, Hungry Valley, and Prairie City SVRAs. For those interested in participating in these free classes, schedules and sign-up information is available on the California Outdoor Recreation Foundation website: OutdoorRecreationFoundation.org. Check with the SVRAs for updated course schedules.

Additionally, staff will host Dunes Safety Day on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities that include safety gear demonstrations, Junior Ranger activities for kids of all ages, and information on ATV safety classes held by the ATV Safety Institute. Participants can learn safety tips for driving in the dynamic dune environment. This is a free event, however, there is a $5 day-use fee. Rain or severe weather conditions will cancel the event.

For more information about the OHMVR Division visit ohv.parks.ca.gov.

