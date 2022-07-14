Nurse at Twin Cities named Daisy Award honoree

– Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton has announced that Joanne “Jo” Fowler, RN, has been named as the hospital’s first Daisy Award honoree since before the pandemic. The Daisy award is part of the Daisy Foundation’s programs to recognize the above-and-beyond excellence in nurses that provide care for patients every day.

Fowler was nominated by two of her colleagues for the award who cited her kindness and teaching skills as a critical part of patient-first care.

“Joanne takes a hands-on approach to teaching, allowing new operating room staff to experience positions that patients will experience during surgery. This allows staff to know first-hand how these surgical positions feel, resulting in keeping patients comfortable and free of injuries,” said a colleague in the operating room. “Joanne is patient and kind while training new operating room nurses. She does not rush the training process; she ensures new nurses are comfortable and competent in each area prior to moving on.”

Another operating room colleague added, “Jo Fowler is an extraordinary nurse. Jo is willing to do whatever it takes to advocate for patients.”

The Daisy Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes because of the care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known – but not uncommon – auto-immune disease. Patrick passed away due to complications from ITP and the foundation was started as a unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Daisy is an acronym developed by Barnes’ wife for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, and the foundation honors nurses with awards, grants for research and evidence-based best practices, as well as health equity programs.

