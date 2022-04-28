Nurses picket at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton

Nurses say understaffing violates state law, puts safety of patients at risk

– Several dozen nurses picketed at Twin Cities Hospital along Las Tablas Road in Templeton on Wednesday morning to draw attention to staffing and other issues at the hospital. The protest at Twin Cities was one of nine at Tenet Hospitals in California. Another demonstration took place Wednesday afternoon at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

The nurses say that understaffing violates state law and puts the safety of patients at risk.

The nurses union contract expires in June, and they are negotiating for a new contract. They say they want more nurses on staff and better working conditions.

“The corporation is making a lot of money, but they are not staffing the hospital with enough nurses to do our best for the patients,” local nurse Heather Baker says.

The negotiations between Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the nurses’ unions continue in May. The contract expires in June.

