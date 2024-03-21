Nursing students hosting senior wellness fair for North County community

Fair will be held Friday at the Paso Robles Senior Center

– Cuesta College invites the community to the Senior Wellness Fair, hosted by Cuesta College nursing students, at the Paso Robles Senior Center on Friday, Mar. 22. This free event aims to empower seniors with essential insights and strategies for healthy living.

Attendees will receive health assessments, including blood pressure, pulse, vision acuity, memory testing, and evaluations of balance and flexibility. Informative sessions will cover exercise, osteoporosis prevention, recognizing signs and symptoms of strokes or heart attacks, healthy eating habits, and more.

“This marks the third wellness fair hosted by the Cuesta College LVN class for our community,” said Nursing Faculty at Cuesta College Cary Lou Martinson, “These dedicated students have completed their classroom studies and are eager to apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Interacting with seniors living independently offers them invaluable experience and the chance to promote optimal health practices.”

The fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Senior Center located at 270 Scott Street, Paso Robles.

Cuesta College’s accredited nursing and allied health program, established in 1967, offers degree and certificate programs in registered nursing, licensed vocational nursing, certified nurse assistant, medical assisting, phlebotomy, psychiatric technician, emergency medical services, and paramedic. The recent launch of an accelerated track for the registered nursing program further exemplifies the college’s commitment to providing a faster path to nursing education and entry into the workforce.

For more information, call (805) 546-3119 or visit the website here.

