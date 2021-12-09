Nutrition website names SLO Farmers’ Market the best farmers’ market in California

‘Eat This, Not That!’ lists the best farmers’ markets in every state

– In an article published by the popular nutrition website “Eat This, Not That!” the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is named the best farmers’ market in California, describing it as “the place to be on Thursday nights.”

The description references the Market’s fresh veggies, hot off-the-grill BBQ, entertainment, and fun programming such as the Halloween costume contest. “Eat This, Not That” has 110 million annual readers. The Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is listed among others, including the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle and the Union Square Greenmarket in New York City.

The market operates year-round every Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. on Higuera Street. For more information visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related