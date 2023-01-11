NY Times: More details on 5-year-old boy lost in floods

– Monday was supposed to be Kyle Doan’s first day back at kindergarten after the holiday break.

The 5-year-old had been recovering from leg surgery in November. Kyle was eager to get back to playing with friends, but, worried about his recovery, his parents told him to wait until the first day of school in January. He was on his way to do just that on Monday morning with his mother, a special-education teacher at the same school in San Miguel, when their car was overtaken by fast-rising floodwaters. Nearby residents heard his mother’s screams and were able to grab her, but Kyle was carried away.

“My wife told me that my son said, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy,’” as the car was swept away, Mr. Doan recalled, his voice breaking, as the search for Kyle continued. “My wife feels awful because she would have rather they saved him, but she was the closest one they could get to. They did what they could.”

The family had held out hope for a miracle on Monday, Mr. Doan said late Tuesday, but that hope was fading a day and a half later. The rescue teams looking for Kyle on Tuesday included divers and detectives, drones and helicopters scouring a broad area, said Tony Cipolla, a spokesman with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle, who is four feet tall with short, dirty blond hair and hazel eyes, was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes when he was swept away, officials said, asking for the public’s help in finding him.

