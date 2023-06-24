Oak tree at War Memorial Stadium likely to be removed

Local arborist found that the tree had significant decay detected in supporting roots, trunk

– Due to the concern for the safety of students, staff, families, and the community, and the collapsing condition of a grand oak tree at War Memorial Stadium, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will move forward to remove the ill oak tree, according to a recent press release sent by the district.

The district sought tree risk assessments from local arborists to seek recommendations on the grand oak. From the reports received, both conclude that the tree needs to be removed.

A local arborist found that the oak tree had significant decay detected in the supporting roots and trunk of the tree. Based on the lack of structural integrity in the roots, its likelihood of failure is probable. The report stated that structural supports or bracing would not increase this tree’s health, nor would they significantly improve the stability of the tree’s roots or trunk.

Furthermore, pruning the grand oak to reduce the likelihood of failure would need to be so extreme that removing over 50% of the tree would virtually equal a removal, according to the district.

Another arborist determined the same. Also, stating that with the unpredictable nature of tree failures, and the inability to effectively restrict people from gathering around or beneath the tree, it would be imprudent to retain it. The recommendation was to remove the oak tree completely.

PRJUSD will have both arborist reports available on the website next week.

