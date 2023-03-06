Paso Robles News|Monday, March 6, 2023
Oak tree collapses on corner of 10th Street in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:00 am, March 6, 2023 by News Staff
tree falls

Photo by Deprise Brescia.

No injuries were reported

– An oak tree located on the corner of 10th and Pine in Paso Robles has fallen, causing damage to a white SUV. The incident was caught on video and shows a truck and trailer making a turn before the oak tree collapses onto the street. No injuries were reported.

Local artist and gallery owner Deprise Brescia caught part of the tree collapsing on a Nest camera, and shared the video on social media:

“We just lost one of the most beautiful oaks on 10th and Pine in Paso Robles, I cried for it’s loss and at the same time I am so thankful no people were injured or killed. OMG is all I have to say! We caught it on video. Pay attention to the left side of the screen, after several cars go past, a truck & trailer make the turn and the majestic oak let go… crashing across the street and onto one white SUV…. thankfully nobody was in it.”

Comments

