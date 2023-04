Massive oak tree falls in Paso Robles neighborhood Sunday night

No injuries or structure damage reported

– A massive ancient oak tree fell Sunday night in Resthaven Homes in the 1900 block of Adelaida Road in Paso Robles. The tall oak tree fell in a safe direction. It damaged some landscaping but did not hit any cars or structures.

Property owner Brent Berger says a number of people expressed interest in the oak wood. The width of the tree trunk, however, presented some challenges for chainsaws.