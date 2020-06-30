Obituary for Carolann Morales



–Carolann Morales age 62 passed away on her terms peacefully on June 15, 2020 from her long battle with Cancer. Carol was born on July 13, 1957 in Upland Calif. to Ramon and Mary Almazan. Carol later married her high school sweetheart Phillip Morales in June 1978.

Carol was a dedicated Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Carol would talk to and make friends with everyone. Carol had a place in everyone’s heart. Carol loved cooking and always shared it. Her Spanish rice was always on point. Even when you had a full stomach she would still feed you.

Carol graduated with honors at Chaffey High School in Ontario Ca and went on to Chaffey Community College. Later she worked at Sunkist Growers in Ontario. Carol moved to Paso Robles in 1991 with her husband and family due to military orders, where she became a housewife.

Carol is survived by her Husband Phillip Morales, Son Phillip Jr, Daughter Maria, Son Joseph, and wife Lety and Son Daniel and wife Michelle. Carol had 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Carol was just as devoted to her Brothers and Sisters of the Almazan Family. Carol had multiple nieces and nephews that adored her.

Please join us in celebration of her life:

Date: Saturday July 18, 2020

Location: First Baptist Church 1645 Park St. Paso Robles Ca. Hours: 11 a.m. – Reception to follow.

Share this post!

email

Related