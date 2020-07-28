Obituary of Cathleen Quint Clemons McIntosh, 1955 – 2020

–Cathleen Quint Clemons McIntosh, 65, completed her earthly race on July 19, 2020 in her home in San Miguel, CA.

Cathy, affectionately as “Catmom,” born on April 29, 1955, in San Francisco, CA. Her parents relocated to Orcutt, CA where she attended Righetti High School, graduating in 1973. Later she went on to attend Allan Hancock College.

In 1986 Cathy began working at Camp San Luis Obispo as a Civilian Finance Clerk and worked her way up to become the Civilian Finance Supervisor before she retired in 2013.

Cathy was very active in her community, a member of a Paso Robles Wine Club where she learned how to make wine and entered them into the Paso Robles Fair. As a member of the Gold Country Explorers, she learned how to pan for gold and collected rocks to polish for jewelry and craft projects. Cathy also loved to quilt and would always have one crafting project or another in progress (sometimes two or three at the same time). She was an outdoors person who loved to work in her yard growing beautiful plants and gardening, playing and caring for her cats and dogs, going to yard sales, or having one herself.

Family and friendships were very important to Cathy. No matter who she met, she always looked for the good in that person. She would give you the blouse off her back if she felt that you needed it or help you in any way that she could. Birthdays and holidays were very important to Cathy. She always made sure that you received a card from her on your birthday and any other occasion that pertained to anyone in her life.

In 1998 Cathy met Dennis McIntosh. On March 17, 2001, they were married and lived happily in Paso Robles, CA until his death in 2017.

It was Sunday, July 19, 2020, when the voice of God spoke, Cathy’s new residence was ready in the mansion of heaven, far above where she had to leave behind those she knew and loved – it was relocation time.

Mother of three children: Billy Clemmons (San Miguel, CA), Melissa and Stan Whiting (Nipomo, CA) William and Iryna McIntosh (Portland, OR); Grandmother to two: Charlotte and Veronica; her brother Clayton along with a host of relatives and friends.

A poem for Cathy:

When God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be

He put his arms around you and whispered come to me

He didn’t like what you went through

And he gave you rest

His garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best

And when we saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain

We wouldn’t wish you back to suffer that again

Today we say goodbye, and as you take your final rest

That garden must be beautiful, because you are one of the best

