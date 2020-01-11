Obituary for Charles Joseph Phifer, 87

From Dignity Memorial

–Charles Joseph Phifer, 87, of Creston was born September 6, 1932 in McMinnville Tennessee. Charlie is survived by his loving wife Bev and his daughters Shannon Deck and Cari Henry.

Charlie graduated from Vanderbilt University as a Civil Engineer, worked in the field for seven years leaving to get his medical degree to become a radiologist from Vanderbilt. He then went to California for his residency at UCLA and started practicing medicine in the San Fernando Valley. He retired after 33 years of medical practice and moved to Creston, California in 1992 where he and his wife built their dream home on Phifer Ranch and Vineyard.

Charlie was a veteran, serving in the Army 1st Calvary division in the late 50s. Charlie always lived life to the fullest and had an incredible resume of life experiences. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend — a true patriot and a Country Gentleman.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at:

Creston Community Center

5110 Swayze Road

Creston, Ca. 93432

From 1 to 5 p.m.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related