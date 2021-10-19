Obituary for ChrisAnne Parras, 57

Celebration of life will be held Oct. 23 in Redondo Beach

– Born March 21, 1964 Redondo Beach, CA; ChrisAnne passed away suddenly Sept. 10, 2021 at the age of 57 in Paso Robles. Her dad, Nick G. Parras, paved the way to heaven for her. ChrisAnne is survived by her adored children: son Robert and his fiance‚ Michelle Marquez, and ChrisAnne’s best friend and daughter, Megan. She is also survived by her mom Roberta Parras, sister/brother-in-law Nikki and Mark Sims; and brother Gregg Parras.

She will be missed as well by her nieces and nephews: Sara, Alex/Claudia, Hannah, Andrew/ Danielle Parras, great-niece Emilia Parras; Josh/ Rachel, Nick/Kayla Sims, great-niece Evelyn and great-nephew Colton Sims, all of whom she loved with her whole heart. She also leaves behind her many loving friends from the South Bay and Paso Robles areas.

ChrisAnne left us all way too soon, but she lived an extraordinary life. She found joy in embracing every new adventure life brought her. Her spirit and legacy will live on with her family, friends and all the children whose lives she enriched through her years as a preschool teacher. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach, CA on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

