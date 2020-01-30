Obituary for David Robert Tillman, 59

–David Robert Tillman left this world peacefully at Stanford Hospital at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 59. His loving wife Sandy at his side, he quietly drifted toward the light. Humble, kind, loyal, funny, brave and generous – all who are blessed to have known him will remember him as a man of the highest integrity and a natural leader. He loved kids, dogs, Jimmy Buffett, Crown Royal, motorcycles and Chrysler automobiles. He served the State of California for 30 years as a Highway Patrol Officer (Badge #11072), motor officer, FTO, CMTO, range officer and academy instructor.

Born on October 9, 1960 in Biloxi, Mississippi, the fourth child of Jay and Lois Tillman, young David was a well behaved and shy child. Jay was in the Air Force, so the family moved around quite a bit, finally settling in Livermore, California.

David graduated Granada High School in 1978 and hung around with his best friend, Jim Nally. They goofed off all day, chasing squirrels with BB guns until Jim’s wife, Joy, had had enough so she arranged an interview for Dave at Precision Metal Fabricators where he was able to put the welding certificate he earned from Chabot College to use. After a few years working as a welder, David followed in his brother Wayne’s footsteps and applied to the Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento in 1983. Upon completion the following year, he was assigned to Central Los Angeles Office. He patrolled the freeways of downtown L.A. for 18 years, 16 as a motor. He was passionate about his work in the field, never tiring of the demanding workload. He did several Protective Service Details, securing the routes through L.A. for dignitaries such as President George HW Bush, Vice President Dan Quayle, President Bill Clinton, First Lady Hillary Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and many others. He also became a field training officer. The success of his trainees was a responsibility he took to heart. He was an extremely organized person and remembered the circumstances of every citation he ever issued.

In 1987, Sandy Potts lived in Culver City with her grandmother, Edith Potts. She worked as a stenographer at Central L.A. Growing up, Dave’s family did not celebrate Christmas. That year, he was the best-suited person in the office to play Santa Claus. Sandy remembers the first time she met Dave, fake beard, dressed in a furry red suit while 3 or 4 guys tried to explain to him how Santa says “Ho! Ho! Ho!.” They eventually went out on a date and on the day of, Sandy left a sweet note on his Dodge pickup. Dave picked her up and they were having dinner when Sandy asked him if he got the note. It turned out, there were 2 officers who drove Dodge pickups and one of them was a married man. Thankfully, they were able to intercept the note left on the wrong vehicle before its owner or his wife discovered it.

Dave and Sandy were married on March 20, 1988. At the time, David had handled his first battle with lymphoma and had undergone treatment that doctors said would probably affect the couple’s ability to have children. They took it in stride and spent the next 10 years raising their two dogs Harley and Moxie, traveling on cross country motorcycle trips, attending Jimmy Buffett shows and visiting places like New Orleans and the Caribbean. Sandy knew that nature would find a way, and in 1998, daughter Rebecca Mae (Little Miss Magic) was born.

In 2001, after 16 years on a motor in downtown L.A., Dave transferred to the Academy in West Sacramento as a motorcycle instructor in the prestigious motor officer program for 4 years. In 2006, the family moved to Paso Robles to be closer to the Potts family. Dave transferred to King City and re-connected with Steve Pierce, a colleague he knew from Central.

In early 2008, David was diagnosed with a separate case of lymphoma, this time, in his brain. He again underwent chemo and radiation, all the while determined to return to his work on the road. And he did. By this time, he was assigned to the Templeton office. Although it was quite an adjustment from the fast pace of graveyard shift in L.A., he still loved his work. He never aspired to promote if it meant not working on the road. Patrol was the most demanding, but it is what he enjoyed. Sadly, all the chemo and radiation weakened his heart and he retired from the Highway Patrol in 2013, 6 months shy of 30 years. In retirement, he continued as a driving instructor for Precision Driving School. Like his citations, he kept track of every student’s progress. He always took a trainee’s success to heart, ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed. He logged over 1,000 hours in driving lessons to local students and continued until he was physically unable to do so. His mind remained sharp, his sense of humor intact until the very end. Through it all, he never complained. His honest, brave, kind heart was simply no longer able to go on.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jesse “Jay” Tillman and Sandy’s grandma Edith Potts.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, daughter Rebecca, mother Lois Tillman of Redmond, Oregon, sisters Sherry Isken (Michael) of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin; Phyllis Kosanke (Darren), Yvonne Tillman and Jeanne Tillman all residents of Redmond, Oregon; brother Wayne Tillman (Cheryle) of South Lake Tahoe, California; Mother-in-law Esther Santos Tucker (David) of Canoga Park; Brother-in-law Rick Potts (Renee Sauceda) of San Miguel; Sisters-in-law Tess Ramirez (Gonzalo) and Lynda Horejsi (Chris) of Paso Robles, his childhood friend Jim Nally (Joy) of Manteca; nieces Amanda Isken and Georgiana Isken of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, Dara Rahm, (Joe) of Okinawa, Japan; Bailey Snow (Reed) of Boise, Idaho; Melissa Serna of Los Angeles; Symantha Horejsi, and Madison Ramirez of Paso Robles; nephews Alex Isken of New York, NY; Sergio Serna (Elisabeth) of Los Angeles; Christopher Horejsi of Paso Robles; Bill Potts (Tiffany) of Eugene, Oregon, John Leonard (Lisa) of Reno, NV; God daughters Ashley Borja (Terry) of Alexandria, Virginia and Alyssa Leadingham (Brian) of Carmel Valley. In-laws Mike and Carolynne Potts, David, Jason and Kimberly Potts, all of Paso Robles; dear friends Mark and Rhonda Beathard of San Diego; Steve and Denisse Pierce, their twins Steven and Sofia of Paso Robles; and so many more friends and loved ones who he inspired and left an indelible impression on.

A Celebration of David’s Life will take place on Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA.

All are welcome to attend and share their favorite memories of Dave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the CAHP Widows and Orphans Trust Fund in his name: https://www.thecahp.org/widows-and-orphans-trust-fund

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related