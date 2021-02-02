Obituary for Dorothy Baxter, 105

–Dorothy Baxter, a resident of Paso Robles since childhood, known by her friends as Dot, was born in Oregon and died in her sleep at 105 years old on Jan. 15, 2021. Her parents were Bessie and Francis Porter (FP) Slate. She was the youngest of their three children, Louis L. Slate and Alice Slate Belgiano. Dorothy was the loving wife of Curtis Baxter and together they shared a full life running the local typewriter repair shop in Paso Robles until retirement. Retirement was spent on Curt’s tinkering and Dot’s gardening with annual travel to the Hawaiian Islands.

Dot was a kind and loving neighbor to the neighborhood families. Throughout the decades she belonged to many local charities and professional women’s organizations. Dorothy was an annual participant in the Pioneer Day Parade riding in the Slate family’s 1923 refurbished Model T touring car.

Dorothy is survived by nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be forever remembered for her homemade divinity candy and her perfectly quaffed hair! Due to COVID-19, no public services are planned. A private burial for family will be held.

Extended family and friends are encouraged to make memorial donations in Dorothy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org and visit her gravesite after March 1, 2021 in Paso Robles District Cemetery.

